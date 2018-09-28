Slaven Bilic: Former West Ham boss named new Al-Ittihad manager

Slaven Bilic signed a deal with Al-Ittihad in New York on Wednesday

Former West Ham boss Slaven Bilic has been named as the new manager of Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.

The 50-year-old Croat - who was sacked by the Hammers in November 2017 - has agreed a three-year-deal with the club.

Al-Ittihad, who have won the Saudi Pro League on eight occasions, have lost three of their four opening matches of the season.

"Bilic will train Al-Ittihad for three seasons," said the club.

"The board wishes Bilic all success in his new mission to help Al-Ittihad regain its outstanding performance."

The last of Al-Ittihad's eight league titles came in 2009, while they have also won the Asian Champions League on two occasions, in 2004 and 2005.

Bilic, who played for West Ham and Everton, managed the Croatia national side from 2006 to 2012 and has also been in charge at Lokomotiv Moscow and Besiktas.