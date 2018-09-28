Kilmarnock: Kris Boyd knows when to speak, insists Steve Clarke

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Kilmarnock 2-1 Celtic

Kris Boyd's opinions are "magnified" but he "knows when and what" to say, insists Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke.

Boyd told BBC Scotland on Monday that he believes there is a divide in the Celtic dressing room. The club's manager, Brendan Rodgers, responded by telling him to focus on his own game.

The comments from the former Rangers striker came after Kilmarnock beat Celtic 2-1 at Rugby Park last Sunday.

"Kris is a pundit, he gives his opinion," said Clarke.

"He's 35 years of age. I'm sure he knows when and what he should say at the right times without me getting involved.

"Normally, if an ex-Celtic person gives an opinion on Rangers, it gets magnified and if an ex-Rangers person gives an opinion on Celtic, it gets magnified. I think that was the situation last week."

Clarke was asked if Boyd's work as a pundit for the BBC, BT Sport and the Scottish Sun affected his football career. He replied: "I think he's done all right."

Kilmarnock, who are fifth in the Scottish Premiership, host third-bottom Motherwell on Saturday.