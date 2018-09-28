Kenneth Zohore: Cardiff striker has got to get hunger back - Neil Warnock

Kenneth Zohore initially joined Cardiff on loan from Belgian club KV Kortrijk in February, 2016

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has warned striker Kenneth Zohore he must work harder if he is to reclaim his place in the team.

Zohore, 24, was Cardiff's first-choice forward as they won promotion from the Championship last season.

But the Dane has started only two Premier League games this campaign and is without a goal since April.

"He's got to get the hunger back," said Warnock.

"There's only one person who can do that. We can only do so much. What's that saying about taking a horse to water?

"He's in the running. He's in the 18, but he has got to do more in training, which would make my job a lot easier."

Cardiff have found life difficult back in the Premier League, picking up just two points from their opening six games and scoring only three goals.

That has left the Bluebirds second from bottom of the table, with a goal difference of -11 following successive heavy defeats against Chelsea and Manchester City.

"It hasn't been too kind to us, the fixture list," Warnock added.

"It is a little bit cruel on us but we've got to hang in there."

There will be something of a reprieve from the fixture list for Cardiff this weekend, as they welcome Burnley to south Wales on Sunday.

The Clarets struggled in the early parts of this season, failing to win any of their first five matches as they tried to juggle their Premier League commitments with a Europa League campaign.

But Sean Dyche's men registered a first victory of the campaign in convincing fashion last Saturday, thumping Bournemouth 4-0.

Cardiff's winless start to the season has cranked up the pressure for the visit of Burnley, with Bluebirds left-back Greg Cunningham describing the fixture as "massive".

When asked if it was a "must-win" game, Warnock joked: "I think there will be a few more of those over the next few weeks, a few more 'must-win' games!

"It isn't a must-win game but it is a game that's really, really important to us, with the games coming up - Tottenham and Liverpool away and a home game in between against Fulham.

"It's a very difficult period and that's why I think the importance of the game, you can't put it under the carpet."