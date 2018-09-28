England women: Lionesses overtake France into third in world rankings

England - who finished third at the 2015 Women's World Cup - beat Wales last month to secure qualification for the 2019 tournament

England have climbed to third in the Fifa women's world rankings, overtaking France.

Phil Neville's Lionesses are behind the USA and Germany, while France - who will host the 2019 World Cup - drop down to fourth.

Following their qualification for next year's tournament, Scotland move up two places to 19th, their highest ever ranking.

Wales remain 29th and Northern Ireland drop five places to 61st.

In August, England beat Wales 3-0 to secure their qualification for next summer's World Cup, before thrashing Kazakhstan 6-0 to conclude their unbeaten qualifying campaign.

The Lionesses are now unbeaten in 59 World Cup and European Championship qualifying matches - a run extending back to 2002.

Elsewhere in the rankings, Australia are up two places to sixth, while Sweden have re-entered the top 10.

Top 10