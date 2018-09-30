SWPL: Glasgow City survive Celtic scare to stay top of the table

Celtic's Keeva Keenan challenges Glasgow City's Abbi Grant

Late goals from Sam Kerr and Hayley Lauder's denied Celtic a shock win as Glasgow City clung on to top spot in the Scottish Women's Premier League.

With Hibs beating Stirling University 5-0, the goal difference was cut to just two with champions City needing to win to go back level on points.

Celtic led 2-1 with 25 minutes to go, but City's late goals keep them top.

At the other end of the table, Hamilton were relegated after a 5-2 defeat to Rangers.

Spartans beat Forfar Farmington 6-0 to secure their top-flight status. Hamilton will be replaced in SWPL 1 by Lanarkshire rivals Motherwell, who were presented with their title after a 1-1 draw with Hearts.

City 'excited' for Champions League draw

City will learn their Champions League last 16 opponents on Monday after they saw off Cypriots Somatio Barcelona 2-1 on aggregate.

The Scottish champions lost the second leg 1-0 at home on Thursday, but Leanne Crichton's late header in the first leg proved crucial.

Lyon, who have won the last three Champions League titles, are potential opponents - as are last year's runners-up Wolfsburg and English champions Chelsea.

But City forward Abbi Grant says she and her team-mates do not care who they get.

"It's going to be tough no matter who we get, so I'm not bothered," she told BBC Scotland. "I'm just excited to see who we're going to get, and just excited for that game."

Scott Booth's side are in the 16 of the competition for the first time since 2014/15, and their fourth time overall.

"I thought we dug in really well," said Grant of her side's game on Thursday. "We had a game plan. It might not have went to plan completely, but we all worked for each other and in the end we got what we need to get through to the next round."