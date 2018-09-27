Glasgow City 0-1 Somatio Barcelona (agg 2-1): City reach Champions League last 16

Glasgow City have reached the Women's Champions League last 16 for the fourth time in their history

Glasgow City qualified for the last 16 of the Women's Champions League despite losing at home to Somatio Barcelona.

City's 2-0 first-leg win in Cyprus was enough to send them through after a 1-0 defeat at Petershill Park.

Krystyna Freda scored the only goal of the second leg, her fierce sixth-minute shot finding the home net via the underside of the crossbar.

Scott Booth's side squandered numerous second-half chances but will learn their last-16 opponents on Monday.

It is the fourth time Glasgow City have reached this stage of the tournament.

Their best Champions League campaign came in 2014, when they were eliminated in the quarter-finals by Paris St-Germain.

Somatio make City work

It was easy to write off Somatio Barcelona after their first-leg defeat.

Indeed, when Kirsty Howat tested goalkeeper Anna James-Buhigas, and Lara Ivanusa was inches away from tapping in a low cross, it looked like it would be a long night for the visitors.

That was before Freda pounced. Somatio's main threat had been kept quiet in the first match, but it did not take long for her to make her mark in Glasgow, sniping in behind Carly Girasoli and firing in off the bar.

Chasing at least two goals on the night, it was the early foothold the away side sought. Antri Violari volleyed over then shot straight at City goalkeeper Lee Alexander as Somatio began to show the quality that earned them the Cypriot title in only their third season.

It became a terrific contest. City did what they know best - attack. Somatio countered, turning one up front into four in an instant, and keeping Alexander working.

Ivanusa and Hayley Lauder both passed up good chances, then James-Buhigas pulled off two brilliant saves as Booth's charges upped the ante.

Sam Kerr's powerful effort looked destined for the net only to be tipped away, before Howat chested the ball down, swivelled and volleyed, but a fine one-handed stop denied her.

Minutes later, though, the goalkeeper's powers faltered. James-Buhigas dropped what should have been an easy catch, and only a last-ditch block stopped Lauder's shot.

City had nullified Somatio's threats, but the longer the second half wore on, the less the hosts imposed themselves and the busier their own goalkeeper was, although Alexander dealt comfortably with the long-range shots heading her way.

It was a nervy finish - another goal for the visitors would have taken the tie to extra time - but City stood firm to qualify.