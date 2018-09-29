Bayer Leverkusen 2-4 Borussia Dortmund: Jadon Sancho helps Dortmund go top

Borussia Dortmund scored four goals in the last 25 minutes

English teenager Jadon Sancho set up his fourth and fifth goals of the season as Borussia Dortmund came from 2-0 down to beat Bayer Leverkusen and move top of the Bundesliga.

Sancho, 18, has now assisted more goals - in 124 minutes - than anyone else in Europe's top five leagues this season.

The hosts led in the first half through Mitchell Weiser and Jonathan Tah.

But Dortmund scored four in the last 25 minutes through Jacob Bruun Larsen, Marco Reus and Paco Alcacer (2).

The result maintains their unbeaten start after six games, and they leapfrog champions Bayern Munich into top spot.

Most assists in top five European leagues Jadon Sancho Borussia Dortmund 5 Lionel Messi Barcelona 4 Jose Holebas Watford 4 Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus 4 Jony Alaves 4 Benjamin Mendy Manchester City 4 Tanguy Ndombele Lyon 4 Dimitri Payet Marseille 4

Sancho has impressed for Dortmund since joining from Manchester City