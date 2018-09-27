Glasgow City reaching Champions League last 16 'incredible' - Scott Booth

Glasgow City have reached the Women's Champions League last 16 for the fourth time in their history

Glasgow City head coach Scott Booth hailed his side's qualification for the last 16 of the Women's Champions League as an "incredible achievement".

The Scottish champions lost 1-0 at home to Somatio Barcelona but progressed courtesy of their 2-0 first-leg win.

It is the fourth time City have reached the last 16 - the first since 2014-15.

"This team are getting better and better, and tonight it was great to watch them," said Booth. "Every single one of them were fantastic."

Krystyna Freda gave the visitors an early lead, but City refused to wilt and only two fantastic second-half saves from Somatio's Anna James-Buhigas denied them.

Booth's side now go into Monday's draw, where they will be unseeded and could potentially face holders Lyon or English champions Chelsea.

"Both games were so different," said Booth. "Over there, 32 degrees, a big pitch, but we were clinical. Here we still played some really good football.

"It's an incredible achievement to go into a game like that, with the programme that we've had, and to put as much effort into it but remain resolute.

"We knew they would get chances and we knew where their strengths were. After the early goal a lot of teams would shrivel up but I still felt like even at that stage we were the team that kept possession better, we moved the ball better, we got into very good areas.

"We upped a gear after half-time, really took the game to them, and I think that says a lot. We could have sat back and defended but we didn't."