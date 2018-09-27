BBC Sport - Premier League Show: Chris Hughton laments 'huge diversity imbalance'
Huge diversity imbalance in football - Hughton
- From the section Brighton
Brighton manager Chris Hughton discusses diversity in football and admits there is "a huge imbalance" in the game that needs to be addressed.
Hughton, one of just a handful of black managers working in English football, was speaking to Gary Lineker on the Premier League Show.
Watch the Premier League Show at 22:00 BST on Thursday, 27 September on BBC2 and iPlayer