BBC Sport - Premier League Show: Chris Hughton laments 'huge diversity imbalance'

Huge diversity imbalance in football - Hughton

Brighton manager Chris Hughton discusses diversity in football and admits there is "a huge imbalance" in the game that needs to be addressed.

Hughton, one of just a handful of black managers working in English football, was speaking to Gary Lineker on the Premier League Show.

