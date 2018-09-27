Simeon Jackson: Oran Kearney keen to bring striker to St Mirren

Simeon Jackson spent three years at Norwich City

St Mirren manager Oran Kearney is eager to sign much-travelled Canada striker Simeon Jackson, who has "done well and looked quite positive" on trial.

Jackson, 31, counts Norwich City, Millwall and Blackburn Rovers among his 11 former clubs and has been unattached since being released by League One Walsall at the end of last term.

Kearney revealed the striker scored a hat-trick in a bounce game this week.

"We'd be keen to do something there," the Northern Irishman said.

Jackson scored one goal in five outings on loan at League Two Grimsby Town between January and the end of last season.

The Buddies boss is also assessing former Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis McGugan, 29, who "will be with us for a week or so".

However, it appears former Fiorentina youth forward Cedric Gondo, 21, will not be offered a contract having left Paisley at the conclusion of his trial period ended.

Kearney, who replaced the sacked Alan Stubbs on 7 September, has already signed goalkeeper Dean Lyness until January.

But the former Coleraine boss is looking to trim his "big" squad as second-bottom Saints look to build on their haul of four points from six Scottish Premiership games.

"It's a massive job and we know that. We're getting the point where we have a better understanding of the squad and it is something we're going to have to manage," he said.

"We've had bounce games the last few Tuesdays just to make sure I get a good look at the whole squad."