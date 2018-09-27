Germany will come back again - Joachim Low

Media playback is not supported on this device World Cup 2018: South Korea 2-0 Germany - highlights

Germany manager Joachim Low says he is confident his team can win the World Cup again in the future after rediscovering their motivation.

The 2014 world champions made a group-stage exit this year after a shock 2-0 defeat by South Korea.

"This time we missed a little bit with our emotions, our fire - some players were not at their top level," Low told the BBC World Football Show.

"It was a shock. We have to learn from that and accept that."

Low has been in charge of Germany since 2006 and extended his contract just before this year's World Cup in Russia, taking him up to the 2022 tournament.

As well as winning the 2014 World Cup, they reached the Euro 2008 final and the semi-finals of the 2010 World Cup and Euros 2012 and 2016.

"We are re-motivated," Low said. "We were four years at the top level, we won the World Cup in 2014 and the Confederations Cup in 2017. If you want to win the World Cup again, everything has to be perfect.

"We have to accept our results but we're looking forward. We know we have a good team of motivated players. We will come back again.

"It's always a challenge in Germany, everyone expects you to win a tournament. But we had a very good last 10 or 12 years. This time it was bad but we are sure we will be better in the future.

"[German FA director] Oliver Bierhoff and I met immediately after the World Cup. For 14 years we were responsible about the team and for the organisation in this federation.

"We felt a lot of motivation, power and strength to continue our work."

He again defended his decision to leave Manchester City winger Leroy Sane out of the squad.

"It was a decision at the time but I know Sane has a very good future. He has a very good speed. But he has to grow. He was last year very good but I took another decision.

"But now he came back again with a lot of motivation. I hope he will perform in the next months and years for Germany. He's 22 - Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo had their best time about 26 to 29."