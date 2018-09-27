Joey Barton: Fleetwood Town boss says only ex-players should review red cards

Joey Barton's Fleetwood Town are 10th in the League One table

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton says only former players should review red card incidents.

Barton's side have been shown three red cards this season, while Ash Hunter is banned for one game after five yellow cards so far this campaign.

"You should have people who've played and experienced the warfare [to] judge what's going on," Barton said.

"When somebody with no experience makes calls, they tend to make the wrong call as they don't know what's unfolded."

Fleetwood had Wes Burns sent off in their win against Bradford on 1 September, Cian Bolger dismissed in their EFL Trophy loss to Leicester City U21s and James Wallace late in their defeat by Southend United last Saturday.

Barton told BBC Radio Lancashire: "I think you should get former players. There's a lot via the PFA who aren't in the game and not coaching who could sit and advise these commissions.

"I don't get this demand for players to be sent from the field of play all the time. If it's dangerous, reckless and endangers an opponent, you've got to send them off and punish them.

"But we're getting so many sendings off for petty stuff, the refs have got this thing in their head that they've got to book everybody if it's a foul."