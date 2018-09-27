Demarai Gray: Leicester winger out for up to six weeks with ankle injury

Leicester winger Demarai Gray received lengthy treatment at the end of normal time against Wolves

Leicester City winger Demarai Gray's ankle injury is not serious but he will be out for up to six weeks, says manager Claude Puel.

Gray, 22, received oxygen after a heavy fall at the end of normal time during victory on penalties over Wolves in the Carabao Cup third round on Tuesday.

He was taken off the field on a stretcher with his leg in a brace.

"He is better but he will be out between three and six weeks," Frenchman Puel said.

"We will see if he can recover quicker. It is not a serious injury but he needs rest and rehabilitation and will not be available for a match for three weeks minimum."

Leicester face Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday before hosting Everton on Saturday, 6 October.

Gray was drafted into the England squad from the Under-21s for the friendly against Switzerland earlier this month but did not make his debut.

England's next match is against Croatia in the Nations League on 12 October, while the Under-21s play Andorra and Scotland in Euro qualifiers next month.