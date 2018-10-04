Liverpool v Man City: Who makes your combined XI?

Allison or Ederson in goal? Benjamin Mendy or Andrew Robertson at left-back? And where do you even start with picking a strikeforce?

Liverpool and Manchester City meet on Sunday in the most eagerly anticipated fixture of the Premier League season so far.

Such is the strength of their squads, managers Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have difficulty selecting a starting line-up every week, but we're asking you to pick a combined XI using players from both clubs.

It won't be easy.

Have a go at coming up with your strongest XI and share it on social media using #bbcfootball

The Premier League Show will be picking a combined XI during Thursday's broadcast (BBC Two and online, 22:00 BST). The BBC Sport readers' XI will be revealed on Football Focus on BBC One from 12:00 BST on Saturday. Both programmes are available in the UK only.