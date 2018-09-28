Irish Premiership: Ballymena preparing for Linfield test

Andy McGrory's goal helped Ballymena to a 2-2 draw at Coleraine on Tuesday

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey expects Saturday's Irish Premiership game against Linfield to provide a stern test for his young players.

Ballymena, with just one win from four in the league, will take on a Linfield side that are unbeaten this season.

"Linfield have started fantastically well and great credit must go to them," said former Blues manager Jeffrey.

"They've been most impressive both defensively and offensively so we know how tough a task Saturday will be.

"But this is a new group of players that are coming together, lots of young men with an average age of maybe 22 or 23, and so they're learning all the time and Saturday is another challenge.

"You look forward to it with positivity and who wouldn't want to be going to Windsor Park to be playing Linfield on Saturday?"

Ballymena are facing a four-day turnaround from their 2-2 draw at Coleraine, who also held Linfield to a draw last weekend as David Healy's side maintained their unbeaten start.

Although Glenavon's win against Ards on Tuesday saw the Blues slip off the top of the table, the south Belfast club appear to be building a title challenge on the foundations of a well-organised defence that has conceded just once in their opening eight games of the new campaign.

Ballymena have scored 16 goals in seven games this season, the second-highest in the league, but Jeffrey knows they must improve their strike rate on Saturday.

"We create, we play some decent football and it's easy on the eye and what we've just got to do is that when we create them we've got to convert more than we have done so far," he added.

"We knew on Tuesday that we had to freshen things up and the players that we brought in was basically a vote of confidence in the squad and if you get good people, who understand the concept of competition and who want to work hard for one another, then you have a chance.

"Come Saturday we'll see what we'll do about that when it comes around."

Swift Mourneview return for Lindsay

Less than four days after his departure from Glenavon, Kris Lindsay will return to Mourneview Park as he takes charge of Dungannon Swifts for the first time.

The former Lurgan Blues first-team coach was in the Glenavon dugout on Tuesday before his appointment as Rodney McAree's replacement at Dungannon was confirmed and his first task will be to try and spring an upset against his former colleagues.

Dungannon manager Kris Lindsay (right) was in the Glenavon dugout on Tuesday against Ards

"We're just hoping that on Saturday he doesn't come back to haunt us," said Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton.

"What ever happens, Kris will always be somebody I think very highly of and somebody that I wish well and there's no reason to doubt that he can be as successful manager as he was a player.

"For the last year and a half he's been in as a player-coach and what a tremendous professional he is and what a career he's had in the game as a footballer as well [as a coach] and considering the injuries he's had and the amount of time he's been out of the game for him to have had the career that he's had has been incredible."

After three consecutive draws, Coleraine will seek to get their title bid back on track when they visit Newry City on Saturday but the newcomers have lost just once at the Newry Showgrounds so far this season.

Institute have not won in their last five league outings, including three consecutive defeats, and Paddy McLaughlin's side face another tough test against a Crusaders team looking to revive their title defence following back-to-back defeats by Dungannon Swifts and Glenavon that have left them nine points adrift of leaders Glenavon.

"We were 11 points off at Christmas last year and we came back to win it," said Crues manager Stephen Baxter.

"It's early days, we're eight games into the season. It's not the start we wanted but it is what it is."

Elsewhere, Glentoran will be targeting a move up to third place in the table when they visit basement side Warrenpoint Town on Saturday while Cliftonville host an Ards side without a league win since their 4-0 victory against Newry City on 24 August.