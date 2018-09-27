Daryl Janmaat: Injured Watford defender ruled out for six weeks

Daryl Janmaat has scored five Premier League goals for Watford since joining from Newcastle in 2016

Watford defender Daryl Janmaat has been ruled out for six weeks after having a knee operation.

The 29-year-old had been ever present in the Premier League for the Hornets this season but is not expected back until November.

Janmaat - who has won 34 caps - will also miss games for the Netherlands against Germany on 13 October and Belgium three days later.

Marc Navarro, who started at right-back in midweek, is likely to fill in.

Javi Gracia's side face Arsenal at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon.