Daryl Janmaat: Injured Watford defender ruled out for six weeks
Watford defender Daryl Janmaat has been ruled out for six weeks after having a knee operation.
The 29-year-old had been ever present in the Premier League for the Hornets this season but is not expected back until November.
Janmaat - who has won 34 caps - will also miss games for the Netherlands against Germany on 13 October and Belgium three days later.
Marc Navarro, who started at right-back in midweek, is likely to fill in.
Javi Gracia's side face Arsenal at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon.