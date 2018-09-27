Aaron Ramsey: Arsenal midfielder & club fail to agree new contract

Aaron Ramsey is currently Arsenal's longest-serving player after joining the club in 2008

Talks between Arsenal and midfielder Aaron Ramsey over a new contract have broken down.

Ramsey's existing deal expires on 30 June 2019 and the Gunners had been hopeful of tying up fresh terms.

But negotiations have stopped and, barring an unlikely resumption, the 27-year-old will be sold in January or become a free agent next summer.

As things stand, the Welshman will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club from 1 January.

Ramsey joined the Gunners in 2008 in a £4.8m move from hometown club Cardiff City.

He is Arsenal's longest-serving player and scored the winning goals in the 2014 and 2017 FA Cup finals.

Ramsey was an 84th-minute substitute in the Gunners' 3-1 defeat of Brentford in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.