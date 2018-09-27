Carl Robinson: Ex-Wales midfielder sacked by Vancouver Whitecaps

Carl Robinson's playing career ended at New York Red Bulls in 2012

Former Wales midfielder Carl Robinson has been sacked after five years in charge of Vancouver Whitecaps.

The 41-year-old from Llandrindod Wells took over at the MLS club in 2013.

He had made more than 500 appearances for clubs including Wolverhampton Wanderers, Portsmouth and Norwich before crossing the Atlantic to join Toronto in February, 2007.

Canadian side Whitecaps are eighth in the Western Conference with 11 wins, 11 defeats and seven draws.