St Mirren sign up goalkeeper Dean Lyness until January

Dean Lyness in action for Blackpool in 2016

St Mirren have signed goalkeeper Dean Lyness on a deal until January.

The 27-year-old, formerly with Burton Albion and Blackpool, was a free agent after leaving Nuneaton Town at the end of last season.

The Englishman started his career at Birmingham and has had spells in Scotland with Hearts and East Fife but did not feature in the first team.

Goalkeeping coach Jamie Langfield said: "It's something we had been looking at with Danny Rogers' injury."

"It was important to get someone in and we know he'd played at a good level.

"Dean has a great work rate and work ethic and impressed us."

Rogers suffered a knee injury during a reserve game in August, with teenager Lewis Muir providing recent cover on the bench for Craig Samson.