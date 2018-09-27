SPFL in talks on League Cup semi-final scheduling

Hampden Park usually hosts both semi-finals on the same weekend

The SPFL will meet representatives of all League Cup semi-finalists and the police in a bid to find a solution to where the matches should be held.

Hearts will take on Celtic and Rangers face Aberdeen in the last four.

The games were scheduled for Hampden on Saturday 27 October and Sunday 28 October, but Celtic and Rangers have Thursday games in the Europa League.

One option is to use Murrayfield as a second venue and hold both games on the Sunday.

BT Sport have a deal to broadcast both matches.

Celtic face RB Leipzig in Germany while Rangers host Spartak Moscow and Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard insists it would be "unfair" to ask either of the Glasgow clubs to play again after just one day's rest.

The semi-final line-up also means the top flight matches between Aberdeen v Livingston and Dundee v Hearts on the 27th, as well as Hibs v Rangers and Celtic v Motherwell on the Sunday, will be rescheduled.

There is a full Scottish Premiership fixture list the following Wednesday, with Aberdeen hosting Hamilton, Celtic visiting Dundee, Rangers taking on Kilmarnock at Ibrox and an Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle.