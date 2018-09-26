Alfredo Morelos: Rangers striker's ban 'bitterly disappoints' Steven Gerrard

Alfredo Morelos was tackled by Ayr United's Jamie Adams before being booked for dissent

Manager Steven Gerrard is "bitterly disappointed" top scorer Alfredo Morelos will be suspended for Rangers' League Cup semi-final against Aberdeen.

The Colombian was shown his second booking of the tournament in Wednesday's 4-0 thumping of Ayr United.

Morelos was yellow carded for an outburst at referee Bobby Madden after he was caught late by Jamie Adams.

"He was very unlucky to get the yellow card because it was a clear foul on him," Gerrard told Rangers TV.

"Their player should have got the yellow if anyone."

Gerrard said he "had no choice" but to play Morelos with Kyle Lafferty cup-tied having already represented Hearts earlier in the competition.

Morelos scored his eighth of the season in the quarter-final, but his booking leaves the Rangers boss without his two first-choice strikers for the semi-final.

Sadiq Umar is Gerrard's other senior striker, but the Nigerian has made only three substitute appearances since joining on loan from Roma this summer.

"In different circumstances I would have rested [Morelos], but he wants to play," the manager added. "I'm not sure what's been said [by Morelos to Madden] but I'm bitterly disappointed he won't be available.

"It's a frustration. We lose a player in form and we're going to have to find a way to get the job done without a natural nine unless Sadiq comes to the party and improves an awful lot between now and then."