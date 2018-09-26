Gareth Southgate: England boss to sign deal to 2022 World Cup

England boss Gareth Southgate's new deal will cover the next two major tournaments

Gareth Southgate is set to sign a new four-year contract to remain as England manager for the 2022 World Cup.

The 48-year-old, whose current deal expires in 2020, led his team to the World Cup semi-finals for the first time in 28 years this summer in Russia.

He has agreed improved terms, which will see his salary increase to a reported £3m a year.

The contract will be discussed at a Football Association board meeting on Thursday.

England's next match is away to Croatia in the Nations League on 12 October.

Having initially taken over as caretaker manager following the departure of Sam Allardyce in September 2016, former Aston Villa and Middlesbrough centre-back Southgate signed a four-year deal as permanent England boss in November of that year.

He guided England to their best World Cup performance since 1990 as they lost in extra time to Croatia in the semi-finals in Moscow.

Following the tournament, FA chief executive Martin Glenn said the organisation wanted Southgate, who won 57 England caps, to stay beyond Euro 2020.

This new deal will see Southgate remain as England boss until the end of December 2022, with the World Cup in Qatar set to be staged in the winter.

Glenn also acknowledged the FA could not compete with a Premier League side in terms of pay.

Southgate's current salary is understood to be £1.8m a year, with performance bonuses taking it closer to the £2.5m his predecessors Allardyce and Roy Hodgson are believed to have earned.

Italian Fabio Capello earned £4m a year during his spell as England boss from 2008 to 2012.