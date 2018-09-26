Scottish League Cup semi-final draw: Aberdeen v Rangers & Hearts v Celtic

All four semi-finalists have played matches at Murrayfield in the recent past

One of the Scottish League Cup semi-finals could be played at Murrayfield after Celtic and Rangers were kept apart in the semi-final draw.

Rangers will play Aberdeen and Celtic will face Hearts after both won their quarter-finals on Wednesday.

The games were scheduled for Hampden on October 27 and 28, but both Celtic and Rangers have to play on the Sunday due to their Europa League commitments.

Police are unlikely to permit both ties to be held in Glasgow on the same day.

That leaves Murrayfield as the only stadium large enough to accommodate the likely demand for tickets.

The home of Scottish Rugby lost out earlier in September in a bid to host the Scotland national team from 2020.

Neither the SPFL nor Scottish Rugby were willing to comment, but there are no events scheduled to be held at the home of Scottish Rugby that weekend.

BT Sport have a deal to broadcast both matches, and there is a full Scottish Premiership fixture list the following midweek, so moving one tie back seems unlikely.

The quarter-final results also mean the Premiership matches between Aberdeen v Livingston and Dundee v Hearts on the Saturday, as well as Hibs v Rangers and Celtic v Motherwell on the Sunday, will be rescheduled.