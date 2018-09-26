Brendan Rodgers: Celtic boss rejected summer offer from China

Brendan Rodgers' Celtic have lost two of their opening six Scottish Premiership fixtures

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed he rejected a job offer from a Chinese team during the summer.

Rodgers, who has guided the club to successive domestic trebles, confirmed to BBC Scotland "there was an offer" but "my concentration was with Celtic".

"At the end of the season, what was important was to get away, recover from a really tough season and prepare for the next season," he added.

"Nothing [in the offer] made me think otherwise."

Sixth-place Celtic are enduring their worst start to a league season since 1998 after earning 10 points from their opening six Premiership games.

Rodgers says he "100%" understands being criticised given the poor form relative to his first two years at the helm.

"There will be one or two people that will be gladly happy to criticise," he said.

"We can't afford to focus on that. I don't read or listen so much, just focus on the players and ensuring that when we get onto the field, they're confident and can go and work well.

"We haven't consistently done it at the start of the season but there's still a very, very long way to go."

'Football beats financial gain' - analysis

Former Scotland striker Billy Dodds

Football has won over financial gain on this one. A few people might have been swayed if that offer comes from China, you know those big bucks are there. But Rodgers shows he's got a job to carry out here and wants to try and get Celtic a treble-treble.

You wonder, mentally, if there's been an effect on his players - maybe they got wind of the offer, the board probably knew and what was that relationship like? Was that portrayed on the training field? Was that why they've had a stuttering start?

Former Celtic midfielder Paul Hartley

It's always difficult when a club comes calling offering big financial rewards. But Brendan enjoys working at Celtic and he's had it all his own way the last couple of years.

Now there's a bit of pressure on him. The disappointment of the transfer window, he said publicly, he didn't get the players he wanted and they lost some good players without replacing them. He wants to remain at Celtic, the fans love him, and I think he enjoys his work there.