Hampden: Nicola Sturgeon says Scottish Government will talk to Scottish FA

The Scottish Government "will talk to the SFA" about helping fund the redevelopment of Hampden Park, says First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The Scottish FA have agreed to buy the stadium from Queen's Park for £5m once its lease expires in 2020.

Lord Willie Haughey and Sir Tom Hunter donated half of the money but more will be needed to redevelop Hampden.

"We'll have a very close dialogue to see how the Scottish government can best support them," Ms Sturgeon said.

"It's early days for hard and fast commitments but we will talk to the SFA. It's a statement of the obvious that for governments everywhere money is tight and these decisions are not easy."

Sturgeon, who represents the Glasgow Southside constituency in which Hampden is situated, added that she was "quite glad" that Hampden would remain the home of Scottish football.

The Scottish FA had considered moving games to Murrayfield, with chief executive Ian Maxwell saying that such a move would likely have happened had it not been for the donation by Haughey and Hunter.

Upon announcing the decision earlier in September, Maxwell promised the Scottish FA would look at improving the stadium, which has been criticised by supporters.

He said the association recognised "that it needs to change" and agreed that access, transport links and the experience of attending games at Hampden needed to be improved.