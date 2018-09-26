Jordan Pickford: England goalkeeper signs new six-year deal with Everton

Jordan Pickford joined Everton from Sunderland for £25m, rising to £30m, in June 2017

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford aims to become an "Everton legend" after signing a new six-year deal with the Premier League club.

The 24-year-old joined Everton from Sunderland in 2017 and was named the club's player of the year after his debut season.

He was England's number one during their run to the final four of the World Cup in July.

"I want to become the best person as a goalkeeper I can be," Pickford said.

He added the decision to join the club had moved his career on "without question".

"Hopefully, we can get the success for the fans to earn the right to be a legend at Everton one day, each and every one of us," he said.

"I want to play as many games as I can for the club, that's my goal now."

Everton paid an initial £25m, rising to £30m, for Pickford when he joined Goodison Park last year.

Pickford has played in all six of Everton's Premier League matches this season, with the club 12th in the table.

He made his senior international debut in August 2017 and was named man of the match when England beat Sweden in the last eight of the World Cup to reach the semi-finals for the first time since 1990.

Pickford last played for England in their friendly against Spain at Wembley in September, which the hosts lost 2-1.

"When I made the move last year I thought Everton would be a great club to come to and the right step in my career," Pickford added.

"Hopefully, I can continue to progress, become a better goalkeeper each and every day and keep that England number one shirt as well."