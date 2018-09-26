BBC Sport - Angel Rangel: 'Swansea became my way of life, I wanted to stay'

'Swansea became my way of life, I wanted to stay'

  • From the section Swansea

Former Swansea City defender Angel Rangel reveals he held talks in the summer with new manager Graham Potter about returning to the club he joined in 2007, having been released in May 2018, but no new deal emerged.

Rival Championship side Queens Park Rangers instead offered the 35-year-old a contract and ahead of his first return this weekend to the Liberty Stadium since leaving, the Spaniard reveals how much he misses the Welsh club and city.

Top videos

Video

'Swansea became my way of life, I wanted to stay'

  • From the section Swansea
Video

Misfiring Patriots need a 'miracle' to turn season around

Video

'Aggressive', 'late', 'showboats' - typical 5-a-side players

Video

Dominant Dennis wins world time trial

  • From the section Cycling
Video

McIlroy would welcome Woods match-up

  • From the section Golf
Video

When Gerrard's fancy dress fooled everyone

Audio

The view from Le Golf National's vast grandstand

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Has Tiger ever suffered from trying too hard?

  • From the section Golf
Video

Week 3

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

McDonald 'stiff-arms' opponent on way to 75-yard touchdown

Video

Van Vleuten powers to world time trial title

  • From the section Cycling

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you