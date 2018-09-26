Former Swansea City defender Angel Rangel reveals he held talks in the summer with new manager Graham Potter about returning to the club he joined in 2007, having been released in May 2018, but no new deal emerged.

Rival Championship side Queens Park Rangers instead offered the 35-year-old a contract and ahead of his first return this weekend to the Liberty Stadium since leaving, the Spaniard reveals how much he misses the Welsh club and city.