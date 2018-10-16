Neil McCann: Dundee manager leaves role after 18 months in charge

Neil McCann had been in charge at Dundee since April 2017

Neil McCann has left his role as Dundee manager with the side bottom of the Scottish Premiership after seven defeats in eight games.

McCann, 44, had been in charge at Dens Park since April 2017.

A run of six straight league losses ended with victory at Hamilton but another defeat followed at home to Kilmarnock on 6 October.

The Dens Park side also lost 3-0 to Championship team Ayr United in the League Cup.

Dundee, who have also relieved assistant manager Graham Gartland of his role, return to league action away to Livingston on Saturday following the international break.

The club said in a statement: "We have explored alternative options to support the management staff recently but unfortunately these did not come to fruition.

"We would like thank Neil and Graham for their efforts while in charge and wish them all the best for the future."

McCann, who had two spells at Dundee as a player, took over from Paul Hartley with the club sitting in the relegation play-off spot and steered them to the safety of 10th in a five-game spell as interim manager.

He then performed a U-turn on his decision to return to his previous role as a television pundit, finishing ninth in his first full season.

Thirteen new players were added to the squad in a major summer overhaul, including Kenny Miller after the veteran striker's brief spell as Livingston player-manager.

Where did it all go wrong?

Dundee's struggling attack and faltering defence has been their undoing this season.

They finished the 2016-17 campaign with 38 goals scored and 62 conceded. Those figures fell to 36 and 57 respectively at the end of last term. Each year, it was enough to keep the team in the top flight.

But this season, thing have got worse. Five league goals scored, 16 conceded.

Indeed, Dundee have lost to nil in four of their seven defeats in the league - a stark contrast to their League Cup first-round group campaign in which they scored eight goals in winning three out of the four ties.

'You get judged on results' - analysis

Former Falkirk, Hibernian and Inverness manager John Hughes on BBC Sportsound

First and foremost, you feel for Neil McCann. He played for me when I was at Falkirk and he was a fantastic professional.

Real good lad, basically bossed the dressing room.

But you get judged on results and if you've played eight games and only picked up three points, then you're going to be under pressure.