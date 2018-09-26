Craig Levein: Hearts manager happy to play Celtic semi-final 'wherever'

Hearts played three home games at Murrayfield last season

Hearts will play their League Cup semi-final with Celtic "wherever" they have to, says manager Craig Levein.

Aberdeen and Rangers meet in the other last-four tie, with both semi-finals needing to be played on Sunday, 28 October due to the Old Firm playing in the Europa League on the Thursday.

One potential venue is Murrayfield, which Hearts used for home games for the first few months of last season.

"Does it matter if it's at Murrayfield? Wherever, we'll play," said Levein.

"I didn't even know the circumstances really until after the match. It's not going to be a home tie for anyone."

Hearts reached their first semi-final since 2014 after late goals from Olly Lee and Steven Naismith ensured a 4-2 win over Motherwell at Tynecastle.

Motherwell took the lead through Curtis Main's penalty, but Steven MacLean prodded Hearts level before Peter Haring put them ahead.

Ryan Bowman thumped Motherwell level with a stunning strike from the edge of the box, but Hearts kept up the pressure and scored twice in the dying minutes.

Levein told BBC Scotland: "I enjoyed it, I thought it was a fantastic game of football. I said to the boys at half-time, 'what a brilliant game to be involved in'.

"This group of players have got a spirit, a dig and a fight about them. Tynecastle brings out the best in them and it was an old fashioned cup tie. It was a lovely night.

"It'll be a tough match [against Celtic] but the boys are in a good place just now and hopefully we'll be in the same sort of place come the semi-final."

'Things aren't going Motherwell's way'

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson insists his team can turn around their fortunes, with the cup exit coming on the back of his side dropping to 10th in the Premiership.

He told BBC Scotland his side "gave absolutely everything" and that they "ran Hearts very, very close".

"We just have to keep producing performances like that and we'll turn it around," said Robinson.

"We were brave, we had four strikers on the pitch. Things aren't going our way at the moment, decisions aren't going our way, we're getting punished for every mistake at the moment.

"But if we stick together and keep producing performances like that we'll turn it around."