Fredrik Brustad: Hamilton's Norwegian striker says 'almost everyone' at Accies is 'crazy'

Hamilton striker Fredrik Brustad says he is adapting to the "crazy Scottish men" of the Premiership.

The Norwegian summer signing, 29, is on loan from Molde and scored the opening goal on his second start as Accies beat St Mirren 3-0 on Saturday.

"In Norway we expect Scottish men to be tough and aggressive and a little bit crazy and what I've seen fits pretty well," Brustad said.

"In Norway there is maybe one or two but here it is almost everyone."

Victory over Dundee this weekend would give ninth-placed Accies a nine-point cushion after seven games over their opponents, who prop up the table.

Brustad says his team should "of course win the game" and after finishing 10th last term, believes they are good enough to climb higher up the standings.

"We saw bits and pieces of good potential against St Mirren so I don't see any reasons why we should be thinking we are going to be 11th or 12th or whatever. I think we should aim higher," he added.

"We have the ability to beat Dundee. We should go into the game with that kind of mindset and do what we did in the last game and get the three points."