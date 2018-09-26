Martin Canning: Hamilton must match Neil McCann's 'desperate Dundee'

Media playback is not supported on this device Neil McCann gives his verdict after Dundee's sixth straight defeat

Hamilton Academical manager Martin Canning admits he empathises with Dundee counterpart Neil McCann ahead of Saturday's match with the bottom side.

Victory for Accies would put them nine points clear of Dundee, who are still searching for their first league point.

But Canning, who has helped Accies avoid the drop for the last three years, knows things can swiftly change.

"I think at times last season, half-a-dozen clubs went through runs of losing four, five, six games," he said.

"It can happen in this league quite easily. Last week, it was all doom and gloom [for Accies] having lost to Livingston, not created much in the game, not played particularly well.

"And then within a week, one result [a 3-0 win over St Mirren] can make you feel a lot better.

"So I think that's a real important lesson for us on Saturday. We need to make sure we're ready to go again and try and build on what we've done against St Mirren."

Dundee have lost six consecutive league games, but Accies had similar losing streaks twice last season and finished 10th.

"You don't need to do a lot wrong at times to lose games. I thought [Dundee] were good against St Mirren (in their opening Premiership match) - very good.

"The goalkeeper makes a mistake and they lose the game and from there it snowballs into a poor run of results.

"The flip side of it is it can happen so easily that you go and win two or three games in a row and it's a completely different complexion.

"I'm sure they'll be working as hard as ever and Neil will have confidence in his players that they can turn it round. For us, we know it's going to be a really difficult game."

The pressure on McCann is something Canning is familiar with but he acknowledges there is little room for sentimentality in such a cut-throat environment.

"That's football management," he added. "We're all going to have spells when things don't go our way.

"You've got to go and do your own job and my job on Saturday is to try to get Hamilton Accies three points. If we can do that we'll be delighted. That's just football.

"We know Dundee will be desperate for the points. We've got to make sure we match that."