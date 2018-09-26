Ex-France under-21 player Gilles Sunu cleared for Togo switch

Gilles Sunu was on the books of English Premier League side Arsenal early in his career

Former France youth international Gilles Sunu, 27, has been cleared to play for Togo and follow in his father's footsteps.

The BB Erzurumspor forward has 51 France caps from under-17 to under-21 level, but none for the senior team.

The Fifa clearance means he can emulate his father Manu, who played for the Sparrow Hawks in the 1990's.

"Gilles Sunu can now play for Togo and this is a great news," Togo coach Claude LeRoy told French TV Canal Plus.

"He is a quality player that I have been trying to get for a very long time and we've included him in the squad for the games against Gambia next month."

If the former Arsenal winger plays in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against The Gambia he will match the feats of his father who played for Togo between 1991 and 1998.

Gilles Sunu was born in the French city of Châteauroux and began his youth career at the local professional team, before moving to England to join the Arsenal youth set up in July 2007.

Sunu won the FA Youth Cup and Premier Academy League double with Arsenal in 2009 and his impressive showing with the reserves earned him a chance with the Gunners' first-team squad.

He only managed two senior appearances before joining Derby on loan in February 2010. Another loan spell followed at French side Lorient, before joining the Brittany outfit on a permanent deal in summer 2011.

Stints at French clubs Evian and Angers followed before switching to newly-promoted Turkish Super Lig side BB Erzurumspor this summer.

Sunu scored in the final as France beat Spain 2-1 to win the 2010 Uefa European Under-19 Championship and was also part of the squad that finished fourth at the 2011 Fifa Under-20 World Cup.