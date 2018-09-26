Barnsley: Volunteer airlifted from Oakwell before Burton match 'awake and talking'

The League One match between Barnsley and Burton did not get under way after an air ambulance landed on the pitch

The condition of the Barnsley matchday volunteer airlifted to hospital from Oakwell after a cardiac arrest on Saturday has improved, the League One club has said.

The family of Stephen Croft issued a statement through the club saying the 61-year-old has a "long road to recovery" but "signs are positive".

Croft, a long-serving volunteer, is said to be "awake and talking".

The medical emergency saw Barnsley's match against Burton postponed.

After the match was called off, Burton boss Nigel Clough said it was "the right decision", adding that his players were not in the "right mental condition" after witnessing the incident and alerting medics to the situation.

Croft's family thanked the Burton players, the fans and medical staff of both clubs as well as the Yorkshire ambulance services and staff of the general intensive care unit at the Northern General Hospital for their efforts and support.

"We are truly humbled by the messages of support and well wishes we have all received over the last few days," the statement said.