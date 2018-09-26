Football Association technical director Dan Ashworth to join Brighton

Dan Ashworth was part of England boss Gareth Southgate's staff at the 2018 World Cup

The Football Association's technical director Dan Ashworth is to leave his role to take up the same position at Premier League side Brighton.

Ashworth joined the FA in 2013 from West Brom and was in charge of the England's elite men's and women's teams as well as FA education and coaching.

Brighton said Ashworth, 47, is "is set to begin his role with Albion in the spring".

The FA confirmed that Ashworth "has resigned as technical director".

It added: "The search for his successor will begin immediately, with Ashworth set to leave the organisation in the new year."

Ashworth said he had "thoroughly enjoyed" his time at the FA but the chance to become Brighton's first technical director was "a huge opportunity".

Ashworth had spells at Peterborough United and Cambridge United before being appointed at West Brom.

Last year, former FA former board member Dame Heather Rabbatts called Ashworth's position "untenable" after claims by Women in Football the FA did not carry out due diligence when Mark Sampson was appointed as England women's boss in 2013.

Ashworth helped appoint Sampson - who was sacked after evidence of "inappropriate and unacceptable" behaviour with female players in a previous role - in December 2013.

However, he stayed in his post and was part of England manager Gareth Southgate's staff as the national team reached the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup.

During his tenure, England Women finished third at the 2015 World Cup and reached the semi-finals of the 2017 European Championship.

Also, England's men's youth team won the under-17 and under-20 World Cups as well as the European U19 Championship.

"Having recently attended a Fifa conference with Dan, we walked in the room as semi-finalists at a major tournament for the first time in 28 years but, perhaps even more significantly, as world champions at U17 and U20 level," said Southgate.

"In terms of the work of a technical director, I don't think he could have had a bigger impact with the plans he put in place at the FA and the way that the national teams have progressed in the time Dan has been in charge.

"That's coupled with the transition into St George's Park and the outstanding staff structure he's put in place. I think he can be really proud."