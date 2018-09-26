Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibernian, Aberdeen, St Mirren, Hearts
FOOTBALL GOSSIP
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has admitted he is to blame for their stuttering start this season. (Scottish Sun)
Lewis Morgan reckons Kris Boyd's claims of a divided Celtic dressing room are "nonsense." (Daily Record)
St Mirren are ready to offer Simeon Jackson a deal after the ex-Blackburn and Norwich striker bagged a hat-trick in a bounce game. (Sun)
Gary McAllister has praised the Rangers squad for putting in the hours this season - by even turning up for work on their days off. (Herald)
Shoot-out hero Joe Lewis insists Aberdeen can deliver another Cup success under Derek McInnes after edging out Hibs to reach the semi-finals. (Daily Record)
Hibs manager Neil Lennon heaped praise on his team for a "brilliant" performance despite seeing them exit the Betfred Cup following an exhilarating quarter-final tie against Aberdeen. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Celtic are facing a slow death because they can't compete financially with the top European leagues, according to Juventus president Andrea Agnelli. (Scotsman)
Craig Levein revealed angry Hearts stars were involved in a post-match bust-up after their goalless draw with Livingston. (Sun)
Free-scoring Ayr talisman Lawrence Shankland admits worry and over-thinking threatened to derail a career that has now spectacularly come of age. (Daily Record)
Ross County co-manager Steven Ferguson reckons the Staggies have the best goalkeeper in the Championship in Scott Fox. (Press and Journal)
Steve Robinson thinks his Motherwell team have become too silky - and has ordered them to rediscover the nasty streak that made them a team to be feared. (Daily Record, print edition)
OTHER GOSSIP
Scotland's most capped player Ross Ford has set his sights on a fourth World Cup - but he knows he first has to hit the heights with Edinburgh. (Scotsman)