Championship
Derby19:45Norwich
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Norwich City

Derby midfielder Mason Mount
Mason Mount has scored five goals for Derby in all competitions this season
Derby boss Frank Lampard may make changes for the visit of Norwich after keeping the same team that beat Brentford and Manchester United for the loss to Bolton at the weekend.

Andre Wisdom, Tom Huddlestone, Tom Lawrence and Jack Marriott are pushing for inclusion on Wednesday night.

Norwich should have Marco Stiepermann available again after injury.

Louis Thompson and Todd Cantwell will travel despite minor injuries, but Grant Hanley and Kenny McLean are out.

Match facts

  • Derby are unbeaten in three home league matches against Norwich (W1 D2) since losing 2-1 in December 2010.
  • Norwich have won one of their last six league matches against Derby (D3 L2).
  • Derby have failed to score in three of their last four Championship games (W1 D1 L2).
  • Norwich are looking to secure five consecutive league wins for the first time since April 2015.
  • Norwich's Teemu Pukki has scored in three of his last four Championship games, including netting the winning goal twice in that run.

Wednesday 3rd October 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom1062225141120
2Leeds105412081219
3Middlesbrough10541124819
4Sheff Utd106131813519
5Norwich105231413117
6Brentford104421812616
7Swansea10442106416
8Wigan105141412216
9Derby105141311216
10Bristol City104331512315
11Nottm Forest103611311215
12Sheff Wed104331515015
13Blackburn103611313015
14Bolton104331012-215
15Aston Villa103521615114
16Birmingham10172910-110
17Stoke102441418-410
18Rotherham10316816-810
19QPR10316718-1110
20Reading102351415-19
21Hull102261017-78
22Ipswich10064814-66
23Millwall10136916-76
24Preston101271121-105
View full Championship table

