Derby County v Norwich City
Derby boss Frank Lampard may make changes for the visit of Norwich after keeping the same team that beat Brentford and Manchester United for the loss to Bolton at the weekend.
Andre Wisdom, Tom Huddlestone, Tom Lawrence and Jack Marriott are pushing for inclusion on Wednesday night.
Norwich should have Marco Stiepermann available again after injury.
Louis Thompson and Todd Cantwell will travel despite minor injuries, but Grant Hanley and Kenny McLean are out.
Match facts
- Derby are unbeaten in three home league matches against Norwich (W1 D2) since losing 2-1 in December 2010.
- Norwich have won one of their last six league matches against Derby (D3 L2).
- Derby have failed to score in three of their last four Championship games (W1 D1 L2).
- Norwich are looking to secure five consecutive league wins for the first time since April 2015.
- Norwich's Teemu Pukki has scored in three of his last four Championship games, including netting the winning goal twice in that run.