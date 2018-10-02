Derby County v Norwich City

Mason Mount has scored five goals for Derby in all competitions this season

Derby boss Frank Lampard may make changes for the visit of Norwich after keeping the same team that beat Brentford and Manchester United for the loss to Bolton at the weekend.

Andre Wisdom, Tom Huddlestone, Tom Lawrence and Jack Marriott are pushing for inclusion on Wednesday night.

Norwich should have Marco Stiepermann available again after injury.

Louis Thompson and Todd Cantwell will travel despite minor injuries, but Grant Hanley and Kenny McLean are out.

Match facts