Championship
Sheff Wed19:45West Brom
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v West Bromwich Albion

West Brom strikers Dwight Gayle and Jay Rodriguez
Jay Rodriguez (left) and Dwight Gayle (right) both scored in West Brom's win at Preston on Saturday
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday will be without midfielder Barry Bannan, who serves a one-match suspension after picking up his fifth caution of the season.

Daniel Pudil (broken nose) and Ash Baker (leg) are doubts while Kieran Lee (knee), Joost van Aken (ankle) and Sam Winnall (calf) are out.

Winger Bakary Sako could make his West Brom debut after signing a contract until the end of the season on Tuesday.

Matt Phillips will be assessed after missing Albion's victory over Preston.

Match facts

  • Sheffield Wednesday and West Bromwich Albion have not met since March 2010, a game which ended in a 1-0 win for the Baggies in the Championship.
  • West Brom have won their last three league matches against Sheffield Wednesday by an aggregate score of 6-0.
  • Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten in their last seven home league games (W4 D3), since a 1-0 defeat to Fulham in April.
  • West Brom have won their last three league games, but they have not won four in a row since November 2012.
  • Albion's Dwight Gayle has scored five goals in his last five Championship appearances, netting once in each of the last three.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom1062225141120
2Leeds105412081219
3Middlesbrough10541124819
4Sheff Utd106131813519
5Norwich105231413117
6Brentford104421812616
7Swansea10442106416
8Wigan105141412216
9Derby105141311216
10Bristol City104331512315
11Nottm Forest103611311215
12Sheff Wed104331515015
13Blackburn103611313015
14Bolton104331012-215
15Aston Villa103521615114
16Birmingham10172910-110
17Stoke102441418-410
18Rotherham10316816-810
19QPR10316718-1110
20Reading102351415-19
21Hull102261017-78
22Ipswich10064814-66
23Millwall10136916-76
24Preston101271121-105
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you