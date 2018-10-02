Sheffield Wednesday v West Bromwich Albion
-
Sheffield Wednesday will be without midfielder Barry Bannan, who serves a one-match suspension after picking up his fifth caution of the season.
Daniel Pudil (broken nose) and Ash Baker (leg) are doubts while Kieran Lee (knee), Joost van Aken (ankle) and Sam Winnall (calf) are out.
Winger Bakary Sako could make his West Brom debut after signing a contract until the end of the season on Tuesday.
Matt Phillips will be assessed after missing Albion's victory over Preston.
Match facts
- Sheffield Wednesday and West Bromwich Albion have not met since March 2010, a game which ended in a 1-0 win for the Baggies in the Championship.
- West Brom have won their last three league matches against Sheffield Wednesday by an aggregate score of 6-0.
- Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten in their last seven home league games (W4 D3), since a 1-0 defeat to Fulham in April.
- West Brom have won their last three league games, but they have not won four in a row since November 2012.
- Albion's Dwight Gayle has scored five goals in his last five Championship appearances, netting once in each of the last three.