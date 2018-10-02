Rotherham United v Bristol City

Lee Johnson's Bristol City led 1-0 before drawing with Aston Villa on Friday

Rotherham have major defensive problems with Sean Raggett and Clark Robertson out and on-loan Zak Vyner unable to face parent club Bristol City.

Striker Michael Smith has been unable to train since playing against Stoke despite a groin problem and Jamie Proctor and Richard Wood are also hurt.

City captain Bailey Wright could make his first appearance of the season.

Keeper Frank Fielding has returned to training, but Mo Eisa, Hakeeb Adelakun, Korey Smith and Tomas Kalas are out.

Match facts