Rotherham 19:45 Bristol City
Venue: AESSEAL New York Stadium

Rotherham United v Bristol City

Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson
Lee Johnson's Bristol City led 1-0 before drawing with Aston Villa on Friday
Rotherham have major defensive problems with Sean Raggett and Clark Robertson out and on-loan Zak Vyner unable to face parent club Bristol City.

Striker Michael Smith has been unable to train since playing against Stoke despite a groin problem and Jamie Proctor and Richard Wood are also hurt.

City captain Bailey Wright could make his first appearance of the season.

Keeper Frank Fielding has returned to training, but Mo Eisa, Hakeeb Adelakun, Korey Smith and Tomas Kalas are out.

Match facts

  • Rotherham are unbeaten in seven home league matches against Bristol City (W3 D4) since losing 3-2 in November 1995.
  • Bristol City haven't won back to back league matches against Rotherham since April 1996.
  • Rotherham have lost just one of their last nine home league games (W6 D2), keeping a clean sheet in five of those.
  • Bristol City have lost their last two away league games, last losing three in a row back in January 2017 (a run of six).
  • Just one of Rotherham's eight league goals this season has come from open play.

