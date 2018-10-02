Nottingham Forest v Millwall

Aitor Karanka's Nottingham Forest have taken 11 points from a possible 15 from their home games this season

Nottingham Forest winger Diogo Goncalves is still banned after his sending off at Stoke last week.

Boss Aitor Karanka must decide whether to make changes to his team as he looks to extend Forest's unbeaten run to six games in all competitions.

Millwall midfielder Jed Wallace is suspended after picking up his fifth caution of the season in the 3-2 defeat by Sheffield United on Saturday,

Either Jiri Skakak or Shane Ferguson is expected to replace him.

The Lions go into the match on a seven-match winless run in the Championship, losing six of those games.

Match facts