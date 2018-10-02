Championship
Nottm Forest19:45Millwall
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Millwall

Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka
Aitor Karanka's Nottingham Forest have taken 11 points from a possible 15 from their home games this season
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Wednesday

Nottingham Forest winger Diogo Goncalves is still banned after his sending off at Stoke last week.

Boss Aitor Karanka must decide whether to make changes to his team as he looks to extend Forest's unbeaten run to six games in all competitions.

Millwall midfielder Jed Wallace is suspended after picking up his fifth caution of the season in the 3-2 defeat by Sheffield United on Saturday,

Either Jiri Skakak or Shane Ferguson is expected to replace him.

The Lions go into the match on a seven-match winless run in the Championship, losing six of those games.

Match facts

  • Nottingham Forest have lost three of their last four home league matches against Millwall (W1), winning the most recent meeting on the opening day of last season.
  • Millwall haven't won back to back league matches against Nottingham Forest since January 2005 - current Lions boss Neil Harris played in both of those matches in the 2004-05 season, one for Millwall and one for Forest.
  • Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in their last eight home league games (W5 D3), their longest such run at the City Ground since January 2016 (a run of 10).
  • Millwall have picked up just one point from their last 21 available in the Championship (W0 D1 L6).
  • Millwall have lost a league-high 10 points from winning positions in the Championship so far this season.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 3rd October 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom1062225141120
2Leeds105412081219
3Middlesbrough10541124819
4Sheff Utd106131813519
5Norwich105231413117
6Brentford104421812616
7Swansea10442106416
8Wigan105141412216
9Derby105141311216
10Bristol City104331512315
11Nottm Forest103611311215
12Sheff Wed104331515015
13Blackburn103611313015
14Bolton104331012-215
15Aston Villa103521615114
16Birmingham10172910-110
17Stoke102441418-410
18Rotherham10316816-810
19QPR10316718-1110
20Reading102351415-19
21Hull102261017-78
22Ipswich10064814-66
23Millwall10136916-76
24Preston101271121-105
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you