Nottingham Forest v Millwall
Nottingham Forest winger Diogo Goncalves is still banned after his sending off at Stoke last week.
Boss Aitor Karanka must decide whether to make changes to his team as he looks to extend Forest's unbeaten run to six games in all competitions.
Millwall midfielder Jed Wallace is suspended after picking up his fifth caution of the season in the 3-2 defeat by Sheffield United on Saturday,
Either Jiri Skakak or Shane Ferguson is expected to replace him.
The Lions go into the match on a seven-match winless run in the Championship, losing six of those games.
Match facts
- Nottingham Forest have lost three of their last four home league matches against Millwall (W1), winning the most recent meeting on the opening day of last season.
- Millwall haven't won back to back league matches against Nottingham Forest since January 2005 - current Lions boss Neil Harris played in both of those matches in the 2004-05 season, one for Millwall and one for Forest.
- Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in their last eight home league games (W5 D3), their longest such run at the City Ground since January 2016 (a run of 10).
- Millwall have picked up just one point from their last 21 available in the Championship (W0 D1 L6).
- Millwall have lost a league-high 10 points from winning positions in the Championship so far this season.