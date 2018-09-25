BBC Sport - Swifts beat Crusaders with late penalty

Swifts beat Crusaders with late penalty

Dungannon Swifts record their first Irish Premiership victory of the season as a last-gasp Paul McElroy penalty sees them beat champions Crusaders 3-2.

Ryan Harpur and a Daniel Hughes spot-kick had given the Swifts a 2-0 lead before the Crues hit back through a Kris Lowe own goal and a spectacular Paul Heatley effort.

The win moves the Swifts, who have appointed Kris Lindsay as their new manager, off the bottom of the table, while it's a fourth loss of the season for the Crues.

