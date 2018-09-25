Tuesday's other EFL Cup reports

Burton Albion 2-1 Burnley

League One Burton came from behind to knock Premier League Burnley out of the Carabao Cup and reach the fourth round for the first time.

Midfielder Jamie Allen scored the dramatic winner in the 83rd minute by finishing off a good team move.

Kevin Long had put Burnley in front with a powerful header before Liam Boyce equalised at the Pirelli Stadium.

Burnley's Ashley Barnes hit the post at 1-1 and Burton's Jake Hesketh did the same in stoppage time.

Burnley have now lost four of their past five cup ties against sides from League One or below.

Millwall 1-3 Fulham

Fifteen-year-old Harvey Elliott became Fulham's youngest player as the Premier League club beat Millwall in the Carabao Cup third round.

Joe Bryan, a £6m signing from Bristol City in August, opened the scoring with a low arrowed finish at the Den.

United States midfielder Luca de la Torre doubled the lead before Tom Elliott's header gave the hosts hope.

Cyrus Christie's 25-yard finish sealed victory before Elliott, aged 15 years and 174 days, came on as a substitute.

Blackpool 2-0 QPR

League One Blackpool pulled off a shock to beat Championship side Queens Park Rangers in the Carabao Cup third-round at Bloomfield Road.

Armand Gnanduillet gave the hosts the lead as he sent Ben Heneghan's headed delivery home.

Queens Park Rangers were reduced to 10 men when Jordan Cousins picked up a second booking deep in the second half.

Jay Spearing fired from the edge of the box late on to ensure they would go through to the fourth-round.

The victory means Blackpool have reached the fourth-round of the competition for only the second time in 45 years.

The last time the Tangerines reached that stage was in 2007-08, where they lost 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane.

Bournemouth 3-2 Blackburn

Bournemouth let a two-goal lead slip before Callum Wilson hit a stoppage-time winner to defeat Blackburn in the Carabao Cup third round.

Junior Stanislas volleyed the opener and Jordon Ibe made it 2-0 from the spot after Darragh Lenihan's foul.

Craig Conway pulled one back and after Tyrone Mings brought down Ben Brereton, Adam Armstrong's penalty equalised.

But Rovers' Derrick Williams saw red for deliberate handball before Wilson headed in a corner right at the death.

Preston 2-2 Middlesbrough (Preston won 4-3 on penalties)

Middlesbrough beat Preston North End on penalties in the Carabao Cup third-round after twice coming from behind.

Preston took the lead midway through the first half when Callum Robinson turned in Alan Browne's delivery.

Ashley Fletcher levelled for Boro soon after when he coolly rounded North End keeper Chris Maxwell to poke home.

Tom Barkhuizen and Marcus Tavernier exchanged long-range goals for either side to level it 2-2 before Boro won 4-3 on penalties after full-time.

Wolves 0-0 Leicester (Leicester won 3-1 on penalties)

Goalkeeper Danny Ward saved three penalties as Leicester beat Wolves in a dramatic shootout at Molineux to reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Substitute Kelechi Iheanacho scored the winning penalty after Wolves trio Romain Saiss, Diogo Jota and Adama Traore all missed their spot-kicks.

Leicester's Christian Fuchs and Hamza Choudhury also missed from the spot.

Wolves' Ryan Bennett had a chance to win it in normal time but headed over from close-range late in the game.

Wycombe Wanderers 3-4 Norwich City

Jordan Rhodes scored a hat-trick as Norwich eased into the last 16 of the Carabao Cup with victory at Wycombe.

After he bundled in his first he struck into the top corner two minutes later from the edge of the box.

Paris Cowan-Hall got one back as he prodded home before Tom Trybull headed in unmarked for City's third.

Rhodes completed his hat-trick with a flicked finish, but a Sam Saunders' penalty and Jason McCarthy's close-range goal set up a tense finish.

West Brom 0-3 Crystal Palace

Andros Townsend scored a spectacular goal to help Crystal Palace cruise past Championship West Brom and progress to the Carabao Cup fourth round.

The winger ran with the ball from inside his own half before smashing a shot inside the far post from 30 yards for Palace's first goal.

Patrick van Aanholt fired in the visitors' second from the edge of the box in the 76th minute.

Townsend topped a fine display by scoring Palace's third late on.