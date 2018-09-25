Irish Premiership: Glenavon go top as Coleraine draw derby

Ballymena United came out on top against 10-man Coleraine
Ballymena United and Coleraine shared the spoils in the derby at Ballycastle Road

Glenavon moved to the top of the Irish Premiership table with a 2-0 victory away to Ards on Tuesday night.

A Stephen Murray penalty and a superb Andy Mitchell strike secured the Lurgan Blues their win and took them a point ahead of Linfield at the summit.

A Stephen O'Donnell header 11 minutes from time gave 10-man Coleraine a derby draw against Ballymena United after Eoin Bradley had been sent off.

Champions Crusaders lost 3-2 away to Dungannon Swifts.

The Crues looked like they had earned a draw after coming back from two goals down, but an injury-time penalty from Paul McElroy won it for the Swifts.

It's a fourth league defeat of the season for Stephen Baxter's men who are now nine points behind the leaders.

