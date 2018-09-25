Irish Premiership: Glenavon go top as Coleraine draw derby

Ballymena United and Coleraine shared the spoils in the derby at Ballycastle Road

Glenavon moved to the top of the Irish Premiership table with a 2-0 victory away to Ards on Tuesday night.

A Stephen Murray penalty and a superb Andy Mitchell strike secured the Lurgan Blues their win and took them a point ahead of Linfield at the summit.

A Stephen O'Donnell header 11 minutes from time gave 10-man Coleraine a derby draw against Ballymena United after Eoin Bradley had been sent off.

Champions Crusaders lost 3-2 away to Dungannon Swifts.

The Crues looked like they had earned a draw after coming back from two goals down, but an injury-time penalty from Paul McElroy won it for the Swifts.

It's a fourth league defeat of the season for Stephen Baxter's men who are now nine points behind the leaders.

