Substitution, Young Boys. Roger Assalé replaces Christian Fassnacht.
Juventus v Young Boys
Line-ups
Juventus
- 1Szczesny
- 15Barzagli
- 19Bonucci
- 4Benatia
- 16Ju Cuadrado
- 5PjanicSubstituted forKhediraat 70'minutes
- 14MatuidiSubstituted forCanat 45'minutes
- 12Lobo Silva
- 33Bernardeschi
- 10Dybala
- 17Mandzukic
Substitutes
- 3Chiellini
- 6Khedira
- 18Kean
- 20Cavaco Cancelo
- 22Perin
- 23Can
- 30Bentancur
Young Boys
- 26Von Ballmoos
- 19Schick
- 4Ali Camara
- 5Von Bergen
- 23Benito
- 35SanogoBooked at 41minsSubstituted forLauperat 45'minutes
- 7SulejmaniSubstituted forNgamaleuat 70'minutes
- 6BertoneBooked at 24mins
- 8Sow
- 16FassnachtSubstituted forAssaléat 71'minutes
- 99Hoarau
Substitutes
- 1Wölfli
- 13Ngamaleu
- 17Assalé
- 18Nsame
- 20Aebischer
- 21García
- 30Lauper
- Referee:
- Sergei Karasev
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away9
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution, Young Boys. Moumi Nicolas Ngamaleu replaces Miralem Sulejmani.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Sami Khedira replaces Miralem Pjanic.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 3, Young Boys 0. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Mohamed Ali Camara.
Attempt missed. Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Guillaume Hoarau with a headed pass.
Corner, Young Boys. Conceded by Miralem Pjanic.
Corner, Young Boys. Conceded by Leonardo Bonucci.
Attempt blocked. Guillaume Hoarau (Young Boys) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Djibril Sow.
Foul by Emre Can (Juventus).
Djibril Sow (Young Boys) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Juventus. Miralem Pjanic tries a through ball, but Mario Mandzukic is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Mohamed Ali Camara.
Attempt missed. Djibril Sow (Young Boys) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Offside, Juventus. Alex Sandro tries a through ball, but Mario Mandzukic is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi following a fast break.
Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).
Miralem Sulejmani (Young Boys) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Medhi Benatia (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys).
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Emre Can replaces Blaise Matuidi.
Second Half
Second Half begins Juventus 2, Young Boys 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Young Boys. Sandro Lauper replaces Sekou Sanogo.
Half Time
First Half ends, Juventus 2, Young Boys 0.
Foul by Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus).
Djibril Sow (Young Boys) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Sekou Sanogo (Young Boys) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sekou Sanogo (Young Boys).
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Loris Benito (Young Boys).
Attempt missed. Sekou Sanogo (Young Boys) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Offside, Juventus. Juan Cuadrado tries a through ball, but Paulo Dybala is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 2, Young Boys 0. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sekou Sanogo (Young Boys).