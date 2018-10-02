Champions League - Group H
Juventus3Young Boys0

Juventus v Young Boys

Line-ups

Juventus

  • 1Szczesny
  • 15Barzagli
  • 19Bonucci
  • 4Benatia
  • 16Ju Cuadrado
  • 5PjanicSubstituted forKhediraat 70'minutes
  • 14MatuidiSubstituted forCanat 45'minutes
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 10Dybala
  • 17Mandzukic

Substitutes

  • 3Chiellini
  • 6Khedira
  • 18Kean
  • 20Cavaco Cancelo
  • 22Perin
  • 23Can
  • 30Bentancur

Young Boys

  • 26Von Ballmoos
  • 19Schick
  • 4Ali Camara
  • 5Von Bergen
  • 23Benito
  • 35SanogoBooked at 41minsSubstituted forLauperat 45'minutes
  • 7SulejmaniSubstituted forNgamaleuat 70'minutes
  • 6BertoneBooked at 24mins
  • 8Sow
  • 16FassnachtSubstituted forAssaléat 71'minutes
  • 99Hoarau

Substitutes

  • 1Wölfli
  • 13Ngamaleu
  • 17Assalé
  • 18Nsame
  • 20Aebischer
  • 21García
  • 30Lauper
Referee:
Sergei Karasev

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamYoung Boys
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home12
Away5
Shots on Target
Home8
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away9

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Young Boys. Roger Assalé replaces Christian Fassnacht.

Substitution

Substitution, Young Boys. Moumi Nicolas Ngamaleu replaces Miralem Sulejmani.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Sami Khedira replaces Miralem Pjanic.

Goal!

Goal! Juventus 3, Young Boys 0. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Mohamed Ali Camara.

Attempt missed. Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Guillaume Hoarau with a headed pass.

Corner, Young Boys. Conceded by Miralem Pjanic.

Corner, Young Boys. Conceded by Leonardo Bonucci.

Attempt blocked. Guillaume Hoarau (Young Boys) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Djibril Sow.

Foul by Emre Can (Juventus).

Djibril Sow (Young Boys) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Juventus. Miralem Pjanic tries a through ball, but Mario Mandzukic is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Mohamed Ali Camara.

Attempt missed. Djibril Sow (Young Boys) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Offside, Juventus. Alex Sandro tries a through ball, but Mario Mandzukic is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.

Paulo Dybala (Juventus) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi following a fast break.

Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).

Miralem Sulejmani (Young Boys) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Medhi Benatia (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys).

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Emre Can replaces Blaise Matuidi.

Second Half

Second Half begins Juventus 2, Young Boys 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Young Boys. Sandro Lauper replaces Sekou Sanogo.

Half Time

First Half ends, Juventus 2, Young Boys 0.

Foul by Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus).

Djibril Sow (Young Boys) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

Sekou Sanogo (Young Boys) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sekou Sanogo (Young Boys).

Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Loris Benito (Young Boys).

Attempt missed. Sekou Sanogo (Young Boys) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Offside, Juventus. Juan Cuadrado tries a through ball, but Paulo Dybala is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Juventus 2, Young Boys 0. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sekou Sanogo (Young Boys).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid11002113
2B Dortmund11001013
3Monaco100112-10
4Club Brugge100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona11004043
2Inter Milan11002113
3Tottenham100112-10
4PSV Eindhoven100104-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool11003213
2Red Star Belgrade10100001
3Napoli10100001
4PSG100123-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Galatasaray11003033
2FC Porto10101101
3Schalke10101101
4Lokomotiv Moscow100103-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax11003033
2Bayern Munich11002023
3Benfica100102-20
4AEK Athens100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon11002113
2Hoffenheim20203302
3Shakhtar Donetsk10102201
4Man City201123-11

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid11003033
2CSKA Moscow10102201
3Viktoria Plzen10102201
4Roma100103-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus22005056
2Man Utd11003033
3Valencia100102-20
4Young Boys200206-60
View full Champions League tables

