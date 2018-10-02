Champions League - Group E
AEK Athens20:00Benfica
Venue: Athens Olympic Stadium, Greece

AEK Athens v Benfica

Line-ups

AEK Athens

  • 1Barkas
  • 2Bakakis
  • 4Oikonomou
  • 19Chygrynskiy
  • 23Hult
  • 25Galanopoulos
  • 8Gomes Simoes
  • 14Bakasetas
  • 17Klonaridis
  • 20Mantalos
  • 22Ponce

Substitutes

  • 5Lampropoulos
  • 9Giakoumakis
  • 11Gianniotas
  • 12Brito
  • 15Cosic
  • 16Tsintotas
  • 39Morán

Benfica

  • 99Vlachodimos
  • 34Magalhães de Almeida
  • 6Rúben Dias
  • 2Conti
  • 3Grimaldo
  • 21Afonso Fernandes
  • 5Fejsa
  • 83Carvalho Fernandes
  • 18Salvio
  • 14Seferovic
  • 27Ferreira Silva

Substitutes

  • 1Svilar
  • 10Gonçalves Oliveira
  • 11Cervi
  • 16Semedo
  • 17Zivkovic
  • 25Lema
  • 30Castillo
Referee:
Orel Grinfeld

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid11002113
2B Dortmund11001013
3Monaco100112-10
4Club Brugge100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona11004043
2Inter Milan11002113
3Tottenham100112-10
4PSV Eindhoven100104-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool11003213
2Red Star Belgrade10100001
3Napoli10100001
4PSG100123-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Galatasaray11003033
2FC Porto10101101
3Schalke10101101
4Lokomotiv Moscow100103-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax11003033
2Bayern Munich11002023
3Benfica100102-20
4AEK Athens100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon11002113
2Hoffenheim20203302
3Shakhtar Donetsk10102201
4Man City201123-11

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid11003033
2CSKA Moscow10102201
3Viktoria Plzen10102201
4Roma100103-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus22005056
2Man Utd11003033
3Valencia100102-20
4Young Boys200206-60
View full Champions League tables

