AEK Athens v Benfica
-
Line-ups
AEK Athens
- 1Barkas
- 2Bakakis
- 4Oikonomou
- 19Chygrynskiy
- 23Hult
- 25Galanopoulos
- 8Gomes Simoes
- 14Bakasetas
- 17Klonaridis
- 20Mantalos
- 22Ponce
Substitutes
- 5Lampropoulos
- 9Giakoumakis
- 11Gianniotas
- 12Brito
- 15Cosic
- 16Tsintotas
- 39Morán
Benfica
- 99Vlachodimos
- 34Magalhães de Almeida
- 6Rúben Dias
- 2Conti
- 3Grimaldo
- 21Afonso Fernandes
- 5Fejsa
- 83Carvalho Fernandes
- 18Salvio
- 14Seferovic
- 27Ferreira Silva
Substitutes
- 1Svilar
- 10Gonçalves Oliveira
- 11Cervi
- 16Semedo
- 17Zivkovic
- 25Lema
- 30Castillo
- Referee:
- Orel Grinfeld