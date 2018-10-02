Champions League - Group E
Bayern Munich20:00Ajax
Venue: Allianz Arena, Germany

Bayern Munich v Ajax

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

  • 1Neuer
  • 32Kimmich
  • 17Boateng
  • 5Hummels
  • 27Alaba
  • 25Müller
  • 8Martínez Aguinaga
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 10Robben
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 7Ribéry

Substitutes

  • 2Wagner
  • 4Süle
  • 11Rodríguez
  • 18Goretzka
  • 22Gnabry
  • 26Ulreich
  • 35Renato Sanches

Ajax

  • 24Onana
  • 12Mazraoui
  • 4de Ligt
  • 5Wöber
  • 31Tagliafico
  • 6van de Beek
  • 20Schöne
  • 17Blind
  • 22Ziyech
  • 10Tadic
  • 7Neres

Substitutes

  • 2Kristensen
  • 9Huntelaar
  • 15Eiting
  • 25Dolberg
  • 26Lamprou
  • 27Schuurs
  • 30de Wit
Referee:
Pavel Kralovec

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid11002113
2B Dortmund11001013
3Monaco100112-10
4Club Brugge100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona11004043
2Inter Milan11002113
3Tottenham100112-10
4PSV Eindhoven100104-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool11003213
2Red Star Belgrade10100001
3Napoli10100001
4PSG100123-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Galatasaray11003033
2FC Porto10101101
3Schalke10101101
4Lokomotiv Moscow100103-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax11003033
2Bayern Munich11002023
3Benfica100102-20
4AEK Athens100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon11002113
2Hoffenheim20203302
3Shakhtar Donetsk10102201
4Man City201123-11

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid11003033
2CSKA Moscow10102201
3Viktoria Plzen10102201
4Roma100103-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus22005056
2Man Utd11003033
3Valencia100102-20
4Young Boys200206-60
View full Champions League tables

