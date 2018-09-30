Gareth Bale to miss Real Madrid's Champions League clash with CSKA Moscow

From the section

Bale came closest to scoring for Real against Madrid rivals Atletico

Welshman Gareth Bale will miss Real Madrid's Champions League game at CSKA Moscow due to a thigh injury.

Bale, who has scored four goals this season, was replaced at half time in Real's goalless La Liga draw against city rival Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Captain Sergio Ramos, fellow defender Marcelo and midfielder Isco were also absent from the squad.

Real have won the competition the last three years and beat Roma 3-0 in their opening Group G game.