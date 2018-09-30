Gareth Bale to miss Real Madrid's Champions League clash with CSKA Moscow

Gareth Bale
Bale came closest to scoring for Real against Madrid rivals Atletico

Welshman Gareth Bale will miss Real Madrid's Champions League game at CSKA Moscow due to a thigh injury.

Bale, who has scored four goals this season, was replaced at half time in Real's goalless La Liga draw against city rival Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Captain Sergio Ramos, fellow defender Marcelo and midfielder Isco were also absent from the squad.

Real have won the competition the last three years and beat Roma 3-0 in their opening Group G game.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 2nd October 2018

  • CSKA MoscowCSKA Moscow20:00Real MadridReal Madrid
  • Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim17:55Man CityManchester City
  • JuventusJuventus17:55Young BoysYoung Boys
  • AEK AthensAEK Athens20:00BenficaBenfica
  • Bayern MunichBayern Munich20:00AjaxAjax
  • LyonLyon20:00Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar Donetsk
  • RomaRoma20:00Viktoria PlzenViktoria Plzen
  • Man UtdManchester United20:00ValenciaValencia

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid11002113
2B Dortmund11001013
3Monaco100112-10
4Club Brugge100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona11004043
2Inter Milan11002113
3Tottenham100112-10
4PSV Eindhoven100104-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool11003213
2Red Star Belgrade10100001
3Napoli10100001
4PSG100123-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Galatasaray11003033
2FC Porto10101101
3Schalke10101101
4Lokomotiv Moscow100103-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax11003033
2Bayern Munich11002023
3Benfica100102-20
4AEK Athens100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon11002113
2Hoffenheim10102201
3Shakhtar Donetsk10102201
4Man City100112-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid11003033
2CSKA Moscow10102201
3Viktoria Plzen10102201
4Roma100103-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd11003033
2Juventus11002023
3Valencia100102-20
4Young Boys100103-30
View full Champions League tables

