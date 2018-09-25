Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez charged over referee comments

Rafael Benitez

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has been charged by the Football Association over comments he made about referee Andre Marriner before Saturday's 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace.

The Spaniard had said he was surprised Palace forward Wilfried Zaha had not been punished for saying he needed greater protection from referees.

In the pre-match interview, he added: "I have a lot of confidence with Andre Marriner. He has a lot of experience, even if his record with our players is not that great in terms of red cards."

He has until 18:00 BST on Friday, 28 September to respond to the charge.

