Bayern Munich 1-1 Augsburg: Late Felix Gotze goal denies champions
Felix Gotze's late equaliser against his former club earned Augsburg a point at Bayern Munich - whose 100% start to the Bundesliga season came to an end.
Bayern looked set for a fifth league win when Arjen Robben cut in to blast the ball into the roof of the net.
They thought they were 2-0 up when Franck Ribery tapped home, but Thomas Muller was offside in the build-up.
And Gotze, brother of ex-Bayern midfielder Mario, chested home to level after Manuel Neuer fumbled a corner.
It was the 20-year-old defender's first senior goal, having left champions Bayern for their Bavarian neighbours this summer.
Elsewhere, English youngster Reiss Nelson made his first Bundesliga start as Hoffenheim won 3-1 at Hannover.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 32Kimmich
- 4Süle
- 5Hummels
- 18GoretzkaBooked at 13minsSubstituted forAlabaat 45'minutes
- 25Müller
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 35Renato SanchesBooked at 30mins
- 10Robben
- 2WagnerSubstituted forThiago Alcántaraat 75'minutesBooked at 77mins
- 22GnabrySubstituted forRibéryat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 7Ribéry
- 9Lewandowski
- 11Rodríguez
- 17Boateng
- 26Ulreich
- 27Alaba
Augsburg
- 1Luthe
- 6Gouweleeuw
- 8KhediraBooked at 19mins
- 36Hinteregger
- 32FrambergerBooked at 73mins
- 14MorávekSubstituted forGötzeat 61'minutes
- 10Baier
- 31Max
- 28Hahn
- 11GregoritschSubstituted forCórdovaat 77'minutes
- 30Caiuby
Substitutes
- 4Götze
- 13Giefer
- 17Schmid
- 21Córdova
- 23Richter
- 34Teigl
- 38Danso
- Referee:
- Sören Storks
- Attendance:
- 75,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away16
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 1, FC Augsburg 1.
Attempt missed. Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sergio Córdova (FC Augsburg).
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 1, FC Augsburg 1. Felix Götze (FC Augsburg) with an attempt from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jeffrey Gouweleeuw following a corner.
Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Thomas Müller.
Foul by Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München).
Sergio Córdova (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Franck Ribéry tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Franck Ribéry tries a through ball, but David Alaba is caught offside.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Jeffrey Gouweleeuw.
Attempt missed. Martin Hinteregger (FC Augsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Augsburg. Sergio Córdova replaces Michael Gregoritsch.
Booking
Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).
Raphael Framberger (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Andreas Luthe.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Thiago Alcántara replaces Sandro Wagner.
Attempt saved. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Raphael Framberger (FC Augsburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
David Alaba (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Raphael Framberger (FC Augsburg).
Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by André Hahn (FC Augsburg).
Offside, FC Augsburg. Caiuby tries a through ball, but André Hahn is caught offside.
Renato Sanches (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jeffrey Gouweleeuw (FC Augsburg).
Manuel Neuer (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Martin Hinteregger (FC Augsburg).
Attempt saved. Felix Götze (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daniel Baier.
Attempt missed. Daniel Baier (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Javi Martínez.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Javi Martínez tries a through ball, but Franck Ribéry is caught offside.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Martin Hinteregger.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Augsburg. Felix Götze replaces Jan Morávek.
Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Baier (FC Augsburg).
David Alaba (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Caiuby (FC Augsburg).