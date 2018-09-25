Bayern Munich 1-1 Augsburg: Late Felix Gotze goal denies champions

From the section

Felix Gotze left Bayern Munich in the summer

Felix Gotze's late equaliser against his former club earned Augsburg a point at Bayern Munich - whose 100% start to the Bundesliga season came to an end.

Bayern looked set for a fifth league win when Arjen Robben cut in to blast the ball into the roof of the net.

They thought they were 2-0 up when Franck Ribery tapped home, but Thomas Muller was offside in the build-up.

And Gotze, brother of ex-Bayern midfielder Mario, chested home to level after Manuel Neuer fumbled a corner.

It was the 20-year-old defender's first senior goal, having left champions Bayern for their Bavarian neighbours this summer.

Elsewhere, English youngster Reiss Nelson made his first Bundesliga start as Hoffenheim won 3-1 at Hannover.