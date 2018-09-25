Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 3, Huesca 0.
Atletico Madrid brush past struggling Huesca with 3-0 win
Atletico Madrid beat minnows Huesca 3-0 in La Liga thanks to three first-half goals.
Diego Costa unselfishly set Antoine Griezmann up for the opener.
Thomas Partey blasted in from distance and Koke added a third goal as his 30-yard pass flew straight into the net with Angel Correa unable to get a touch.
Costa has failed to score in 15 top-flight games, his worst run since 2011.
Victory lifted Atletico up to third in the table - two points behind Barcelona and Read Madrid - while Huesca are third from bottom.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 38Muñoz
- 24GiménezSubstituted forHernándezat 39'minutes
- 2Godín
- 3Filipe Luís
- 10Correa
- 5Partey
- 6Koke
- 11Lemar
- 19Diego CostaSubstituted forGelson Martinsat 65'minutes
- 7GriezmannSubstituted forN Kalinicat 53'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Adán
- 8Saúl
- 9N Kalinic
- 14Hernández
- 18Gelson Martins
- 21Hernández
- 23Machín Pérez
Huesca
- 1Werner
- 24Miramón
- 3Etxeita
- 4Borges SemedoBooked at 45mins
- 16Correia PintoSubstituted forAkapoat 69'minutes
- 11Gallar Falguera
- 8Melero
- 23MustoBooked at 67mins
- 7Ferreiro
- 9HernándezSubstituted forAguileraat 45'minutes
- 12LongoSubstituted forÁvilaat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Aguilera
- 6Gómez Bardonado
- 13Santamaría
- 14Pulido
- 15Akapo
- 19Ávila
- 21Gurler
- Referee:
- Pablo González Fuertes
- Attendance:
- 47,023
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 3, Huesca 0.
Attempt missed. Gelson Martins (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Nikola Kalinic following a fast break.
Corner, Huesca. Conceded by Koke.
Attempt missed. David Ferreiro (Huesca) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gelson Martins.
Offside, Huesca. Carlos Akapo tries a through ball, but David Ferreiro is caught offside.
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Lemar tries a through ball, but Filipe Luís is caught offside.
Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ezequiel Ávila (Huesca).
Offside, Huesca. Gonzalo Melero tries a through ball, but David Ferreiro is caught offside.
Foul by Koke (Atlético de Madrid).
Álex Gallar (Huesca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Juan Aguilera (Huesca) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Álex Gallar.
Attempt blocked. Álex Gallar (Huesca) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Ferreiro.
Nikola Kalinic (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Juan Aguilera (Huesca).
Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gonzalo Melero (Huesca).
Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gonzalo Melero (Huesca).
Substitution
Substitution, Huesca. Carlos Akapo replaces Luisinho because of an injury.
Booking
Damián Musto (Huesca) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Damián Musto (Huesca).
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Gelson Martins replaces Diego Costa.
Filipe Luís (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jorge Miramón (Huesca).
Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Xabier Etxeita (Huesca).
Attempt missed. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Jorge Miramón.
Attempt missed. Ezequiel Ávila (Huesca) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luisinho.
Attempt missed. Luisinho (Huesca) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Álex Gallar.
Substitution
Substitution, Huesca. Ezequiel Ávila replaces Samuele Longo.
Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jorge Miramón (Huesca).
Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Damián Musto (Huesca).
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Nikola Kalinic replaces Antoine Griezmann.