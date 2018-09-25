Spanish La Liga
Atl Madrid3Huesca0

Atletico Madrid brush past struggling Huesca with 3-0 win

Thomas Partey
Thomas Partey had three of Atletico's 15 shots in a dominant performance

Atletico Madrid beat minnows Huesca 3-0 in La Liga thanks to three first-half goals.

Diego Costa unselfishly set Antoine Griezmann up for the opener.

Thomas Partey blasted in from distance and Koke added a third goal as his 30-yard pass flew straight into the net with Angel Correa unable to get a touch.

Costa has failed to score in 15 top-flight games, his worst run since 2011.

Victory lifted Atletico up to third in the table - two points behind Barcelona and Read Madrid - while Huesca are third from bottom.

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 38Muñoz
  • 24GiménezSubstituted forHernándezat 39'minutes
  • 2Godín
  • 3Filipe Luís
  • 10Correa
  • 5Partey
  • 6Koke
  • 11Lemar
  • 19Diego CostaSubstituted forGelson Martinsat 65'minutes
  • 7GriezmannSubstituted forN Kalinicat 53'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Adán
  • 8Saúl
  • 9N Kalinic
  • 14Hernández
  • 18Gelson Martins
  • 21Hernández
  • 23Machín Pérez

Huesca

  • 1Werner
  • 24Miramón
  • 3Etxeita
  • 4Borges SemedoBooked at 45mins
  • 16Correia PintoSubstituted forAkapoat 69'minutes
  • 11Gallar Falguera
  • 8Melero
  • 23MustoBooked at 67mins
  • 7Ferreiro
  • 9HernándezSubstituted forAguileraat 45'minutes
  • 12LongoSubstituted forÁvilaat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Aguilera
  • 6Gómez Bardonado
  • 13Santamaría
  • 14Pulido
  • 15Akapo
  • 19Ávila
  • 21Gurler
Referee:
Pablo González Fuertes
Attendance:
47,023

Match Stats

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamHuesca
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home17
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home1
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 3, Huesca 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 3, Huesca 0.

Attempt missed. Gelson Martins (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Nikola Kalinic following a fast break.

Corner, Huesca. Conceded by Koke.

Attempt missed. David Ferreiro (Huesca) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gelson Martins.

Offside, Huesca. Carlos Akapo tries a through ball, but David Ferreiro is caught offside.

Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Lemar tries a through ball, but Filipe Luís is caught offside.

Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ezequiel Ávila (Huesca).

Offside, Huesca. Gonzalo Melero tries a through ball, but David Ferreiro is caught offside.

Foul by Koke (Atlético de Madrid).

Álex Gallar (Huesca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Juan Aguilera (Huesca) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Álex Gallar.

Attempt blocked. Álex Gallar (Huesca) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Ferreiro.

Nikola Kalinic (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Juan Aguilera (Huesca).

Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gonzalo Melero (Huesca).

Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gonzalo Melero (Huesca).

Substitution

Substitution, Huesca. Carlos Akapo replaces Luisinho because of an injury.

Booking

Damián Musto (Huesca) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Damián Musto (Huesca).

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Gelson Martins replaces Diego Costa.

Filipe Luís (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jorge Miramón (Huesca).

Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Xabier Etxeita (Huesca).

Attempt missed. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Jorge Miramón.

Attempt missed. Ezequiel Ávila (Huesca) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luisinho.

Attempt missed. Luisinho (Huesca) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Álex Gallar.

Substitution

Substitution, Huesca. Ezequiel Ávila replaces Samuele Longo.

Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jorge Miramón (Huesca).

Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Damián Musto (Huesca).

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Nikola Kalinic replaces Antoine Griezmann.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 25th September 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona54101651113
2Real Madrid5410123913
3Atl Madrid632184411
4Alavés531185310
5Espanyol631264210
6Celta Vigo522110828
7Real Sociedad62229908
8Girona522178-18
9Sevilla521210647
10Getafe52124407
11Eibar621357-27
12Ath Bilbao41307616
13Real Betis513135-26
14Villarreal512223-15
15Valencia504135-24
16Levante5113811-34
17Rayo Vallecano5113512-74
18Huesca6114616-104
19Real Valladolid503235-23
20Leganés5014410-61
View full Spanish La Liga table

