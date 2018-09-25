Atletico Madrid brush past struggling Huesca with 3-0 win

From the section

Thomas Partey had three of Atletico's 15 shots in a dominant performance

Atletico Madrid beat minnows Huesca 3-0 in La Liga thanks to three first-half goals.

Diego Costa unselfishly set Antoine Griezmann up for the opener.

Thomas Partey blasted in from distance and Koke added a third goal as his 30-yard pass flew straight into the net with Angel Correa unable to get a touch.

Costa has failed to score in 15 top-flight games, his worst run since 2011.

Victory lifted Atletico up to third in the table - two points behind Barcelona and Read Madrid - while Huesca are third from bottom.