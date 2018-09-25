Women's Champions League: Chelsea v Sarajevo

Emma Hayes
Emma Hayes' Chelsea side eliminated Bayern Munich on their way to last term's semi-finals before losing to another German club, Wolfsburg

Chelsea hold a 5-0 aggregate lead over Bosnian side SFK 2000 Sarajevo in the Women's Champions League ahead of Wednesday's second leg.

If Chelsea score at Kingsmeadow [19:30 BST kick-off] then Sarajevo would need to net at least seven times to have any chance of reaching the round of 16.

Emma Hayes' Blues side reached their first European semi-final last season.

Chelsea's rivals Manchester City also resume their Champions League campaign on Wednesday, against Atletico Madrid.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 26th September 2018

  • Man City WomenManchester City Women19:00Atlético de Madrid FemeninoAtlético de Madrid Femenino
  • Chelsea WomenChelsea Women19:30SFK 2000SFK 2000
  • Barcelona FemeninoBarcelona Femenino17:00BIIK Kazygurt WomenBIIK Kazygurt Women
  • Brøndby IF WomenBrøndby IF Women17:00Juventus FemminileJuventus Femminile
  • Linköpings WomenLinköpings Women17:00Zhytlobud-1 WomenZhytlobud-1 Women
  • Sparta Prague WomenSparta Prague Women17:00Ajax WomenAjax Women
  • VfL Wolfsburg LadiesVfL Wolfsburg Ladies17:00Thór / KA WomenThór / KA Women
  • FC Bayern München LadiesFC Bayern München Ladies18:00Spartak Subotica WomenSpartak Subotica Women
  • Fortuna Hjørring WomenFortuna Hjørring Women18:00Fiorentina FemminileFiorentina Femminile
  • Rosengård WomenRosengård Women18:00Ryazan-VDV WomenRyazan-VDV Women

