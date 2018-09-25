Women's Champions League: Chelsea v Sarajevo

Emma Hayes' Chelsea side eliminated Bayern Munich on their way to last term's semi-finals before losing to another German club, Wolfsburg

Chelsea hold a 5-0 aggregate lead over Bosnian side SFK 2000 Sarajevo in the Women's Champions League ahead of Wednesday's second leg.

If Chelsea score at Kingsmeadow [19:30 BST kick-off] then Sarajevo would need to net at least seven times to have any chance of reaching the round of 16.

Emma Hayes' Blues side reached their first European semi-final last season.

Chelsea's rivals Manchester City also resume their Champions League campaign on Wednesday, against Atletico Madrid.